Mexico's Jesús Corona Breaks Leg, Likely Out for 2022 FIFA World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is still three months away, but the Mexican national team has already been dealt a major blow.

Right midfielder Jesús “Tecatito” Corona, who plays for La Liga side Sevilla FC, broke his left fibula and ruptured ankle ligaments during training, the team announced on Thursday.

🏥 Tecatito has broken his left fibula and ruptured his ankle ligaments, and will be out for around 4-5 months.



We wish you a speedy recovery, @jesustecatitoc! 💪 pic.twitter.com/Z11Ms2RpMM — Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) August 18, 2022

His timetable to return is around four to five months, which means he’ll likely miss the action in Qatar.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Corona, who can play any position on the right-hand flank, will be sorely missed by El Tri. He was named to the 2018 World Cup squad in Russia as a reserve, but did not log any appearances. His status with the team grew during the 2021-22 qualifiers, where he made eight starts and logged one goal and two assists.

With Sevilla last season, he scored twice and posted four assists in 12 starts as the club finished fourth in La Liga to qualify for a UEFA Champions League spot this season.

Mexico is in a tough Group C that features Argentina, Poland and Saudi Arabia, so manager Gerardo “Tata” Martino will have a pivotal decision on his hands when selecting Tecatito’s replacement.