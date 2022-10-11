Mia Bhuta Becomes First Indian-American to Represent USWNT at World Cup

Mia Bhuta made two types of history for the United States women’s national soccer team.

First, the 16-year-old midfielder became the first ever Indian-American to play for the USMNT at any FIFA World Cup after starring for the Stars and Stripes in the U-17 tournament on Tuesday.

Special moment for Mia Bhuta, whose father hails from Gujarat, India! She's the first Indian-American to represent the USWNT at a @FIFAWWC at any level. pic.twitter.com/gDK80d6C7A — U.S. Soccer YNT (@USYNT) October 11, 2022

Bhuta, who has dual eligibility since she was born in Pittsburgh, Pa., and her father in Gujarat, India, is one of the USWNT’s promising upcoming products.

In poetic fashion, she made her debut against India’s U-17 team as the two sides are in Group A of the World Cup. However, India, the host nation, never stood a chance as the U.S. poured on goal after goal in an 8-0 rout.

The second historical moment for Bhuta? She scored the eighth and final goal in the 62nd minute, making her the first Indian-American to also score for the nation at any World Cup.

To top it all off, it was a magnificent finesse shot with her left foot from well outside the box that sailed into the upper left corner.

WHAT A CURLER FROM @USYNT'S MIA BHUTA 🤩🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Y6I4FB0QMv — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) October 11, 2022

Next up for the U.S. is Brazil on Friday at 7 a.m. ET and Morocco on Monday at 10:30 a.m. ET. As one of the top sides in the tournament, let’s see if Bhuta and Co. can keep making history.