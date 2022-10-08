College Football

Michigan RB Coach Mike Hart Stretchered Off Vs. Indiana After Reported Seizure

Hart reportedly was alert and gave a thumbs-up gesture as he was carted off the field on a stretcher

By Eric Mullin

Michigan RB coach Mike Hart stretchered off field vs. Indiana originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart was taken to the hospital after suffering a seizure in the first quarter of Saturday's game against Indiana, according to the FOX television broadcast.

Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh told FOX sideline reporter Jenny Taft at halftime that the team heard from Hart, who told them he's "doing OK."

Hart went down on the Michigan sideline after Indiana scored a touchdown at the 4:54 mark of the first quarter. He was surrounded by the entire Michigan team before being put on a stretcher and taken away on a cart.

Taft reported that Hart was alert and gave a thumbs-up gesture as he was carted off the Indiana University Memorial Stadium field.

After the scary scene, Michigan running backs Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards were visibly emotional.

Hart, 36, is in his second season as the Wolverines' running backs coach. He previously spent four years at Indiana in the same position, along with serving as the Hoosiers' associate head coach for three of those seasons.

Hart also played for Michigan, rushing for a school record of 5,040 yards from 2004-07. He was selected by the Colts in the sixth round of the 2008 NFL Draft, and won a Super Bowl during his three seasons in Indianapolis.

This is a developing story...

