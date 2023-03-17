March Madness

Tom Izzo Snaps Clipboard in Michigan State's NCAA Tournament Win Over USC

Izzo took out his frustration on a clipboard during the Michigan State victory

By Max Molski

NBC Universal, Inc.

Tom Izzo snaps clipboard in Michigan State's NCAA Tournament win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Tom Izzo put the “mad” in March Madness on Friday.

Izzo and his No. 7 Michigan State squad were back in the NCAA Tournament on Friday for a first-round matchup against USC. With the game close midway through the second half, Izzo decided to take out some frustration on a clipboard.

Check out the clip below:

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Izzo’s team gave him something to cheer about in the end. Michigan State pulled away and secured a 72-62 victory.

Michigan State will continue its NCAA Tournament journey on Sunday against the winner of Friday’s matchup between No. 2 Marquette and No. 15 Vermont, giving the team an extra day to find a new – and perhaps stronger – clipboard.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

March MadnessCollege Basketball
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us