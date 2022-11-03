Sacramento Kings

Mike Brown Furiously Adamant Tyler Herro Traveled on Game-Winner Vs. Kings

The Sacramento head coach thought Herro traveled before hitting a game-winner on Wednesday

By Tom Dierberger

Brown furiously adamant Herro traveled on game-winner vs. Kings originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Tyler Herro lived up to his last name in South Beach on Wednesday night.

In the final seconds of the Kings' 110-107 loss to the Miami Heat, Herro knocked down a devastating, tie-breaking triple over Terence Davis from 27 feet out.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The shot made Kings coach Mike Brown furious. Not only did it hand Sacramento its fifth loss of the season, but also Brown was adamant the basket should never have counted.

"He traveled. He traveled on the last play," Brown said after the game.

Herro created space for the shot by moving towards the basket, only to stop on a dime and pump-fake, causing Davis to fly in the air to try to block the shot. Herro then appeared to take a side step, reload and swish the trey.

Sports

Ray Guy

Ray Guy, First Pro Football Hall of Fame Punter, Dies at 72

Warriors

At 0-4 on the Road, Curry and the Warriors Aren't Panicking

"I would not be doing my job if I didn’t come up here and protect my guys," Brown said. "My guys fought their behinds off for close to 48 minutes. And [for Herro] to pump fake, and side step or hop, and then one-two [steps] and a shot, and [the referees to] not make that call, to me it’s unbelievable.

"I hope when officials go back and look at the game, they can see it."

Unsurprisingly, Herro did not agree with Brown's assessment after the game.

"I don’t think it was a travel," the 22-year-old said. "Just like [Tuesday] night with [Warriors guard] Jordan Poole, you can call a carry on every play. You can call a travel, I’m pretty sure, on almost every play."

Herro is referring to Poole getting whistled for three carry violations during the Heat's 116-109 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday that sparked debate around the NBA world.

Following the game, Brown pleaded his case to referees to no avail. 

"They said it wasn’t a travel. If that’s not a travel, I don’t know what the definition of a travel is," Brown said. "Again, I don’t know, maybe they’re caught up in the excitement of the crowd. Maybe it’s the Miami Heat, and we’re the Sacramento Kings, and that’s Tyler Herro, and it’s a last-second shot.

"I am by no means a ref. Their job is hard as hell. But it’s an iso situation. It’s 1-on-1, and you are looking at the ball."

Brown and Kings fans alike will be waiting for the NBA's Last Two Minute Report to be released Thursday afternoon to see if the league views Herro's side-step as a travel upon further review.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Sacramento KingsNBAMiami Heat
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us