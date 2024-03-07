Mike Tyson to fight Jake Paul in Netflix boxing bout on July 20

Mike Tyson is returning to the ring to square off against Jake Paul.

The former heavyweight champ will face the YouTube star turned professional boxer at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on July 20. The event will air on Netflix.

"Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson is a once-in-a-lifetime dream matchup and I anticipate it will be the most-watched boxing event in modern boxing history," Nakisha Bidarian, co-founder of Paul's Most Valuable Promotions, said in a statement.

Tyson had a 50-6 record with 44 knockouts during his professional career, which ended in 2005. He most recently fought in a 2020 exhibition against Roy Jones Jr. and will be 58 years old at the time of the fight when he faces the 27-year-old Paul, who is 9-1 in his boxing career.

Paul fought former NBA player Nate Robinson in the undercard of the Tyson-Jones fight. Now, he will have a chance to fight the boxing legend.

"It's crazy to think that in my second pro fight I went viral for knocking out Nate Robinson on Mike Tyson's undercard," Paul said. "Now, less than four years later, I'm stepping up to face Tyson myself to see if I have what it takes to beat one of boxing's most notorious fighters and biggest icons. Within just two and a half years of founding MVP, we're about to produce the biggest fight in history, a fight in the biggest NFL stadium in the U.S., broadcast live, on the biggest streaming platform in the world -- a testament to all we've accomplished in such a short amount of time."

Tyson said he is looking forward to the opportunity to "finish" Paul.

“I’m very much looking forward to stepping into the ring with Jake Paul at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas,” Tyson said. “He’s grown significantly as a boxer over the years, so it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a ‘kid’ can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT. It’s a full circle moment that will be beyond thrilling to watch; as I started him off on his boxing journey on the undercard of my fight with Roy Jones and now I plan to finish him.”