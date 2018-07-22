Former NFL Head Coach Tony Sparano Dies at 56

Tony Sparano, a former NFL head coach and most recently the offensive line coach for the Minnesota Vikings, has died at the age of 56.

The team announced Sparano’s sudden death on Sunday morning. A cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Sparano, who had served as a coach with the Vikings since 2016, also had head coaching experience with the Miami Dolphins and Oakland Raiders, posting a career record of 32-41. From 2003 to 2007, Sparano was an assistant coach with the Dallas Cowboys.

Sparano is survived by his wife Jeanette and their three children.