Former NFL Head Coach Tony Sparano Dies at 56
Former Raiders, 49ers Coach Dead at 56
Former NFL Head Coach Tony Sparano Dies at 56

Tony Sparano had been with the Minnesota Vikings since 2016

By James Neveau

Published 11 minutes ago | Updated 38 minutes ago

    Getty Images, File
    This Dec. 28, 2014, file photo shows Tony Sparano in Denver, Colorado.

    Tony Sparano, a former NFL head coach and most recently the offensive line coach for the Minnesota Vikings, has died at the age of 56.

    The team announced Sparano’s sudden death on Sunday morning. A cause of death has not yet been revealed.

    Sparano, who had served as a coach with the Vikings since 2016, also had head coaching experience with the Miami Dolphins and Oakland Raiders, posting a career record of 32-41. From 2003 to 2007, Sparano was an assistant coach with the Dallas Cowboys.

    Sparano is survived by his wife Jeanette and their three children. 

    Charley Gallay/Getty Images for SiriusXM, File
