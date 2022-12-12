Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach was listed in critical condition Monday after suffering what the university called "a personal health issue," according to the Associated Press.

The 61-year-old Leach had been admitted to Oktibbeha County Hospital in Starkville on Sunday before being airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

The Mississippi Clarion Ledger reported that Leach suffered a heart attack at his home. Per the Ledger, Leach went 10 to 15 minutes without medical attention before EMTs used a defibrillator to restore his normal heart rhythm.

“Mike’s family is with him and appreciates the overwhelming expressions of love and support for the coach, but also requests that their family’s privacy be respected at this time,” the school said Monday.

Leach, who was the head coach at Texas Tech from 2000 to 2009 and at Washington State from 2012 to 2019, has gone 19-17 over three seasons at Mississippi State. The Associated Press reported that Leach had pneumonia late in the season, but it was unclear if the illness was related to his hospitalization.

MSU placed defensive coordinator Zach Arnett in charge of the football team until Leach returns. The Bulldogs are scheduled to play Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 2.