MLB All-Star Game 2022: Athletics Pitcher Paul Blackburn Selected to AL Team

By Angelina Martin

After establishing himself as one of the Athletics’ most reliable arms during the first half of the season, Paul Blackburn will represent Oakland as its only MLB All-Star at Dodger Stadium on July 19.

Blackburn on Sunday was named as one of 23 pitchers and reserves on the American League roster for the Midsummer Classic, spots determined via “Player Ballot” choices and selections made by the Commissioner’s Office. All-Star Game starters were announced Friday after fan votes were tallied.

The selection marks Blackburn’s first All-Star nod after compiling a 3.36 ERA and 6-4 record through 17 starts so far this season and comes amid glowing endorsements from both his teammates and coaching staff. Most impressive are Blackburn's road statistics, where he has a 1.28 ERA in 56 1/3 innings over 10 starts.

After his July 2 win against the Mariners in Seattle, A’s catcher Stephen Vogt referred to the right-hander as “Mr. Consistency” for Oakland this season -- and he has been just that.

Less than a year after posting a 1-4 record in nine starts with a 5.87 ERA after being recalled from Triple-A last August, Blackburn has rebounded to become one of the AL’s top pitchers this season. He ranks No. 14 in ERA among all AL pitchers and has surrendered the 10th-fewest earned runs with 34.

RELATED: Blackburn's frustrating home-road splits bite him in A's loss

Blackburn is slated to start Wednesday for the A’s, meaning he could make an appearance in the July 19 All-Star Game.

