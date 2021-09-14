MLB All-Star Game locations: 2022, 2023 and beyond originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game has been around since 1933, serving as one of professional sports’ most historic annual celebrations of its best players. The Midsummer Classic has only been canceled twice in its 87 years of existence: 1945 (WWII travel restrictions) and 2020 (coronavirus).

Three of the next five All-Star Game locations have been determined. The 2022 Midsummer Classic will be played at Dodger Stadium, the 2023 edition reportedly will be played at T-Mobile Park in Seattle and the 2026 game will be played in Philadelphia.

Here's a list of the upcoming All-Star Games that have set locations:

2022: Dodger Stadium (Los Angeles Dodgers), date to be determined

2023: T-Mobile Park (Seattle Mariners), date to be determined

2024: Location to be determined

2025: Location to be determined

2026: Citizens Bank Park (Philadelphia Phillies), date to be determined

The Dodgers were originally awarded the 2020 MLB All-Star Game, but the event was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic. Philadelphia will host the 2026 All-Star Game as part of its celebration of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence being signed.