MLB Draft 2022: Giants Pick Reggie Crawford With No. 30 Selection

Giants select two-way player Crawford with No. 30 pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Giants added to their up-and-coming farm system a surprising pick in the 2022 MLB Draft.

With the No. 30 selection, San Francisco took two-way player Reggie Crawford out of the University of Connecticut.

Crawford is a high-risk, high-upside player and will provide the Giants with an interesting developmental project as both a first baseman and a hard-throwing left-handed pitcher.

Originally drafted by the Kansas City Royals in the 37th round of the 2019 draft, Crawford went on to play two seasons for UConn before recently committing to a transfer to the University of Tennessee.

In two collegiate seasons, Crawford hit .309/.362/.546 with 14 home runs and 78 RBI in just 64 games.

On the mound, he threw just eight innings in which he struck out 17 batters.

Crawford, who underwent Tommy John surgery in the fall, will miss the entire 2022 season. When he was healthy, he was a flamethrower capable of hitting triple digits.

If there's one organization forward-thinking enough to develop and maximize Crawford's two-way talents, it's the Giants.