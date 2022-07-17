2022 MLB Draft: Tracking every pick from the first round originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
It's time to draft.
The 2022 MLB Draft got underway in Los Angeles on Sunday. The Orioles kicked off the three-day, 20-round event by selecting high school shortstop Jackson Holliday. Holliday was just the first of 616 prospects who will get drafted in 2022.
The first two rounds, as well as the supplemental rounds, will take place on Sunday, followed by Rounds 3-10 on Monday and Rounds 11-20 on Tuesday.
Here's a live tracker of all the selections made in the first round and with the first set of supplemental picks:
1. Baltimore Orioles - Jackson Holliday, shortstop, Stillwater HS (Stillwater, Okla.)
2. Arizona Diamondbacks - Druw Jones, center fielder, Wesleyan HS (Norcross, Ga.)
3. Texas Rangers - Kumar Rocker, right-hand pitcher, North Oconee HS (Bogart, Ga.)
4. Pittsburgh Pirates - Termarr Johnson, shortstop, Mays HS (Atlanta, Ga.)
5. Washington Nationals - Elijah Green, center fielder, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fl.)
6. Miami Marlins - Jacob Berry, right fielder, LSU (Baton Rouge, La.)
7. Chicago Cubs - Cade Horton, third baseman/pitcher, University of Oklahoma
9. Kansas City Royals - Gavin Cross, center fielder, Virginia Tech
10. Colorado Rockies - Gabriel Hughes, right-hand pitcher, Gonzaga
11. New York Mets - Kevin Parada, catcher, Georgia Tech
12. Detroit Tigers - Jace Jung, second baseman/third baseman, Texas Tech
13. Los Angeles Angels - Zach Neto, shortstop, Campbell University
14. New York Mets - Jett Williams, shortstop, Rockwall-Heath HS (Rockwall, Tx.)
15. San Diego Padres - Dylan Lesko, pitcher, Buford HS (Buford, Ga.)
16. Cleveland Guardians - Chase DeLauter, outfielder, James Madison University
17. Philadelphia Phillies - Justin Crawford, outfielder, Bishop Gorman HS (Las Vegas, NV)
18. Cincinnati Reds
20. Atlanta Braves
21. Seattle Mariners
22. St. Louis Cardinals
23. Toronto Blue Jays
24. Boston Red Sox
25. New York Yankees
27. Milwaukee Brewers
28. Houston Astros
29. Tampa Bay Rays
Compensatory picks
31. Colorado Rockies (comp pick for losing Trevor Story)
32. Cincinnati Reds (comp pick for losing Nick Castellanos)
Competitive Balance Round A
33. Baltimore Orioles
34. Arizona Diamondbacks
35. Atlanta Braves (via Kansas City)
36. Pittsburgh Pirates
37. Cleveland Guardians
38. Colorado Rockies
39. San Diego Padres