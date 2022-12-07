MLB free agent tracker: Full list of 2022-23 offseason signings originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

MLB’s hot stove is downright scalding so far this offseason.

A handful of the best players in baseball have been on the move already, while the biggest name in the 2022 free agent class decided to stay put.

While it briefly appeared that Aaron Judge could be headed to the Bay Area, the slugger ultimately re-signed with the New York Yankees on a whopping nine-year, $360 million deal.

As for marquee players on the move, Jacob deGrom ditched the New York Mets for the Texas Rangers. Steve Cohen and the Mets wasted little time replacing their former ace and acquired a three-time Cy Young winner in Justin Verlander. The Philadelphia Phillies also made the first move in the MLB shortstops sweepstakes by inking Trea Turner to an 11-year, $300 million contract.

There are plenty of big names on the board, including Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Correa and Carlos Rodon. Here is a running list of the free agents who have signed so far:

Arizona Diamondbacks

Miguel Castro (from NYY): 1 year, $3.5 million

Atlanta Braves

Jesse Chavez: 1 year, $1.2 million

Nick Anderson (from TB): 1 year, $875,000

Baltimore Orioles

Kyle Gibson (from PHI): 1 year, $10 million

Boston Red Sox

Kenley Jansen (from ATL): 2 years, $32 million

Chris Martin (from LAD): 2 years, $17.5 million

Joely Rodriguez (from NYM): 1 year, $2 million

Chicago Cubs

Jameson Taillon (from NYY): 4 years, $68 million

Cody Bellinger (from LAD): 1 year, $17.5 million

Chicago White Sox

Mike Clevinger (from SD): 1 year, $12 million

Cincinnati Reds

Luke Maile (from CLE): 1 year, $1.8 million

Cleveland Guardians

Josh Bell (from SD): 2 years, $33 million

Anthony Gose: 2 years, $2 million

Colorado Rockies

Jose Urena: 1 year, $3.5 million

Detroit Tigers

Matt Boyd (from SEA): 1 year, $10 million

Houston Astros

Jose Abreu (from CHW): 3 years, $58.5 million

Rafael Montero: 3 years, $34.5 million

Los Angeles Angels

Tyler Anderson (from LAD): 3 years, $39 million

Carlos Esteves (from COL): 2 years, $13.5 million

Los Angeles Dodgers

Clayton Kershaw: 1 year, $20 million

Shelby Miller (from SF): 1 year, $1.5 million

New York Mets

Edwin Diaz: 5 years, $102 million

Justin Verlander: 2 years, $86.7 million

Jose Quintana (from STL): 2 years, $26 million

New York Yankees

Aaron Judge: 9 years, $360 million

Anthony Rizzo: 2 years, $40 million

Tommy Kahnle (from LAD): 2 years, $11.5 million

Philadelphia Phillies

Trea Turner (from LAD): 11 years, $300 million

Taijuan Walker (from NYM): 4 years, $72 million

Matthew Strahm (from BOS): 2 years, $15 million

Pittsburgh Pirates

Carlos Santana (from SEA): 1 year, $6.7 million

Vincent Velasquez (from CHW): 1 year, $3.2 million

Jarlin Garcia (from SF): 1 year, $2.5 million

San Diego Padres

Robert Suarez: 5 years, $46 million

Seattle Mariners

Trevor Gott (from MIL): 1 year, $1.2 million

San Francisco Giants

Mitch Haniger (from SEA): 3 years, $43.5 million

Joc Pederson: 1 year, $19.7 million

St. Louis Cardinals

Willson Contreras (from CHC): 5 years, $87.5 million

Tampa Bay Rays

Zach Eflin (from PHI): 3 years, $40 million

Texas Rangers

Jacob deGrom (from NYM): 5 years, $185 million

Andrew Heaney (from LAD): 2 years, $25 million

Martin Perez: 1 year, $19.7 million

Washington Nationals