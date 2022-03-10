MLB lockout

MLB Lockout Ends as Owners, Players Agree to New CBA

By NBC Sports Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Major League Baseball’s lockout is over.

MLB owners and the players’ association agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement on Thursday, bringing an end to a three-plus-month work stoppage that began on Dec. 2.

A full 162-game season will be played, beginning with opening day on April 7 for most teams. Players are tentatively scheduled to report for spring training by March 13 and free agency is expected to re-open tonight.

