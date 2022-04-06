MLB Opening Day: What to Know as Giants Host Marlins at Oracle Park

Baseball is back by the Bay.

The San Francisco Giants open the 2022 regular season at Oracle Park Friday afternoon against the visiting Miami Marlins.

Here's what you need to know about the home opener.

What time is first pitch for the Giants' home opener?

First pitch for the Giants-Marlins game is scheduled for 1:35 p.m.

Where can I watch the Giants' home opener?

If you're not heading to Oracle Park, you can watch the game on NBC Sports Bay Area. It will also be available on MLB.TV.

Who will be pitching for the Giants and the Marlins?

Right-hander Logan Webb, coming off a breakout season in 2021, will toe the rubber for the Giants. The Marlins will counter with righty Sandy Alcantara, who will be making his third straight start on Opening Day, according to MLB.

What's the Giants' projected lineup?

While the lineup cards won't be official until game day, Giants fans can expect to see favorites like Brandon Crawford and Mike Yastrzemski take the field. New addition Joc Pederson, a Palo Alto native, is also expected to make his debut with the Orange and Black.

The MLB lockout is over, and with it comes several new rules for the 2022 season and beyond.

Are there any Giants who won't be playing?

The Giants will definitely be without third baseman Evan Longoria and outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr. Longoria recently had finger surgery. Wade is dealing with a knee issue.

Are there any new rule changes?

The days of pitchers batting regularly at Oracle Park are over. Starting this season, there will be a universal designated hitter.

What's new at Oracle Park?

Fans will notice an updated food lineup and payment system when they're at the ballpark.

What else should fans know before heading to Oracle Park?

Fans do not need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative test in order to enter the ballpark. Face masks are recommended in indoor areas.

The Willie Mays gate opens two hours before first pitch. The other ballpark gates open 90 minutes before game time.

If you want to know more about tickets, bag policies, transportation and other fan-related items, check out the Gameday Guide on the Giants' website.