MLB players sound off after cancellation of games
The 2022 MLB season won’t be starting on time.
MLB owners and the players' association failed to come to terms on a new collective bargaining agreement prior to Tuesday's league-imposed 5 p.m. ET deadline. The MLBPA rejected the owners' final proposal prior to the deadline.
With the lockout continuing into March, the league has begun canceling games in its 162-game regular-season slate. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced on Tuesday that the first two series of the 2022 campaign have been canceled.
While some progress was made in negotiations on Monday night, enough so for MLB to extend the deadline, the two sides remain far apart in several key areas, including competitive balance tax thresholds, pre-arbitration bonus pool money and minimum salaries.
