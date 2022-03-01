MLB players sound off after cancellation of games originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The 2022 MLB season won’t be starting on time.

MLB owners and the players' association failed to come to terms on a new collective bargaining agreement prior to Tuesday's league-imposed 5 p.m. ET deadline. The MLBPA rejected the owners' final proposal prior to the deadline.

With the lockout continuing into March, the league has begun canceling games in its 162-game regular-season slate. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced on Tuesday that the first two series of the 2022 campaign have been canceled.

While some progress was made in negotiations on Monday night, enough so for MLB to extend the deadline, the two sides remain far apart in several key areas, including competitive balance tax thresholds, pre-arbitration bonus pool money and minimum salaries.

From Chicago Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman to New York Mets catcher James McCann and many others, players took to Twitter to voice their frustration with the negotiations, Commissioner Manfred and the cancellation of games.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

FANS…this man doesn’t care about any of y’all. Don’t get it twisted. The players are ready to perform, compete, and interact with all of you! However, Manfred has been ruining our game while playing puppet boy to the owners. That’s a fact. We remain ready and anxious to play! 🗣 https://t.co/M9x6LBdBlv — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) March 1, 2022

Have no clue how he has the ability to laugh about anything right now. Mind is blown. pic.twitter.com/xxwHnF9cUW — Michael Lorenzen (@Lorenzen55) March 1, 2022

This dude is lying to the public. They literally went quite on us for 43 days and say they “negotiated” in good faith. — Dustin Garneau (@dusgar13) March 1, 2022

Wish MLB would use some of their PR tactics to promote the stars in our game! pic.twitter.com/Iktd7PqReh — Kevin Pillar (@KPILLAR4) March 1, 2022

The @MLBPA will like they have all along man… it takes two to tango and unfortunately there’s only one sitting at the table currently. https://t.co/ptfLbqUjeu — Tucker Barnhart (@Tucker_Barnhart) March 1, 2022

This was SOOOOOO easily avoidable, so easy…..That’s what makes this even more frustrating 🙄🙄. Sad day for the sport. pic.twitter.com/AY4KeVGlWh — Travis Shaw (@travis_shaw21) March 1, 2022

Ahh yes. “The Union has struck a different note today.” Of course.

Just another tactic trying to control the narrative. Same thing we have already seen over and over. Nothing new here. https://t.co/UYBCQqbQM4 — James McCann (@McCannon33) March 1, 2022

FWIW MLB has pumped to the media last night & today that there’s momentum toward a deal. Now saying the players tone has changed. So if a deal isn’t done today it’s our fault. This isn’t a coincidence. We’ve had the same tone all along. We just want a fair deal/to play ball. — Alex Wood (@Awood45) March 1, 2022

They Studied, planned and executed. — … (@WContreras40) March 1, 2022

Cancel opening day a whole tradition thrown out the window today, one of the biggest and most exciting days of the season, 😢 A sad day for all of us who love baseball. #MLBPA #MLB — Robinson Chirinos (@robinson28ch) March 1, 2022

Smh this 💩 Is ridiculous 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Shed Long Jr. (@SLONG895) March 1, 2022