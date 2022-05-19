MLB Reporter Hit in Head by '95 MPH Line Drive' in Giants-Rockies Game Is Recovering

MLB reporter Kelsey Wingert says she's recovering after being struck in the head by a line drive foul ball during the ninth inning of the Colorado Rockies' game against the San Francisco Giants earlier this week.

“I took a 95 MPH line drive to my head,” Wingert said in a tweet, along with a photo that showed a row of stitches on her forehead.

Checking in - Monday, I took a 95 MPH line drive to my head.



The @Rockies & @ATTSportsNetRM have treated me like family. Getting me treatment & to the best hospital ASAP. I was at hospital for 5 hours w/ David Woodman (GM of AT&T SN), his wife, Paula & my producer Alison Vigil. pic.twitter.com/UzhlCzclNE — Kelsey Wingert (@KelsWingert) May 18, 2022

Wingert, who covers the Rockies for AT&T Sportsnet, was in the camera well past the Rockies' first-base dugout on Monday night. Giants outfielder Austin Slater fouled a ball off Rockies reliever Daniel Bard and the ball hit Wingert.

She said she spent five hours in a hospital, where tests revealed no fractures or internal bleeding. She said she "received internal & external stitches.”

Wingert and the Rockies also retweeted a statement from AT&T SportsNet about the incident.

“Reporter @KelsWingert was hit by a foul ball during Monday’s Rockies game. Kelsey immediately received medical attention and we’re happy to share that she’s doing well under the circumstances,” the statement read. “We’re wishing Kelsey a speedy recovery and we’ll see her soon on the @Rockies broadcast.”

Reporter @KelsWingert was hit by a foul ball during Monday’s Rockies game. Kelsey immediately received medical attention and we're happy to share that she's doing well under the circumstances. We’re wishing Kelsey a speedy recovery and we'll see her soon on the @Rockies broadcast — AT&T SportsNet™ | RM (@ATTSportsNetRM) May 17, 2022

Wingert also was hit by a foul ball in 2018, when she was covering the Atlanta Braves for Fox Sports South. She suffered a broken right eye socket when she was struck by a foul ball from Odubel Herrera of the Philadelphia Phillies.

