MLB Rumors: Nationals to Entertain Juan Soto Trade After He Rejects $440M Deal

The deal would have made Soto the highest paid player in MLB history

By Eric Mullin

Juan Soto could be on the move in the next couple of weeks.

The Washington Nationals will entertain trade offers for their superstar outfielder after he turned down a 15-year, $440 million contract offer, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported on Saturday. The deal would have made Soto the highest-paid player in MLB history.

Soto, 23, is under club control for two more seasons beyond the current 2022 campaign.

The MLB trade deadline is on Aug. 2.

