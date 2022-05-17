Matt Harvey

MLB Suspends Orioles' Matt Harvey 60 Games for Drug Distribution

Harvey made an admission during the trial of former Angels employee Tyler Skaggs

By Max Molski

MLB suspends Matt Harvey 60 games for drug distribution originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Major League Baseball announced on Tuesday that it has suspended Baltimore Orioles pitcher Matt Harvey 60 games for distributing a prohibited drug of abuse, which violated the league’s joint drug prevention and treatment program.

Harvey testified in federal court during the trial of Eric Kay, the former Los Angeles Angels employee who was convicted on two felony counts of distributing fentanyl that led to Tyler Skaggs’ death. During the trial, Harvey admitted to using cocaine, as well as giving and receiving oxycodone from Skaggs.

The suspension, which is without pay, is retroactive to April 29. Harvey can continue to work out at the Orioles’ minor league complex in Sarasota, Fla., but he is prohibited from playing in any affiliate games.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Harvey last pitched for the Orioles in 2021 and signed a minor league deal with the organization in April.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Matt HarveyMLB
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us