MLB

MLB Trade Deadline 2022: All-Star Reliever Jorge López Shipped to Twins

The Orioles will receive four pitchers in return and additional prospects

By Steve Coulter

Jorge López heads to Minnesota at MLB trade deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Minnesota Twins have made a big splash seven hours before the 2022 MLB trade deadline.

Hoping to extend its one-game lead in the AL Central, Minnesota has acquired All-Star reliever Jorge López from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for four pitching prospects.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The players heading to Baltimore in the trade deadline deal are LHP Cade Povich, RHP Yennier Cano, RHP Juan Nuñez and LHP Juan Rojas.

López, who has also pitched for the Brewers and Royals, projects to compete for saves in the Twins' bullpen during the final two months of the 2022 MLB season. He was a starting pitcher before finding a role as the closer in Baltimore this season -- a position that earned him his first All-Star honor.

Sports

Giants Jul 31

Giants Observations: Carlos Rodon Strikes Out 10 in 4-0 Win Over Cubs

Bill Russell Jul 31

Bay Area Sports Community Remembers NBA Legend Bill Russell

He has a career ERA of 5.53 along with 349 career strikeouts.

In 2022, López has recorded 19 saves and posted a 1.68 ERA. He has 54 strikeouts on the season and a 4-6 record.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

MLBMLB Trade deadline
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us