Live updates: World Series Game 3 heads to New York as Dodgers lead Yankees 2-0

The Los Angeles Dodgers currently lead the World Series 2-0 over the New York Yankees

First pitch of Game 3 is set for 8:08 p.m. ET/5:08 p.m. PT

As the World Series shifts to Yankee Stadium on Monday night for Game 3, the New York Yankees are also hoping to change the narrative on the 2024 Fall Classic after losing the first two games.

Yankees fans will be looking to captain Aaron Judge to help turn things around for the Bronx Bombers. The superstar slugger went 1 for 9 with six strikeouts in his first two World Series games at Dodger Stadium, dragging down New York's offense in the two losses to Los Angeles.

Dodgers star DH Shohei Ohtani is expected to play in Game 3 after suffering a shoulder injury in Game 2. Ohtani got hurt sliding into second base when he was caught stealing to end the seventh inning of Saturday night's 4-2 victory over the New York Yankees in Game 2 at Los Angeles.

Clarke Schmidt (5-5, 2.85 ERA) will get the start for the Yankees and Walker Buehler (1-6, 5.38 ERA) will take the mound for the Dodgers.