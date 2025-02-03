Report: Warriors, discussed trade for LaVine and Vučević with Bulls

The Warriors appear to have had their sights set on a blockbuster trade that would have sent not one, but two Chicago Bulls stars to the Bay.

Golden State explored a trade with Chicago that would have brought both guard/forward Zach LaVine and center Nikola Vučević to the Warriors before deciding to pursue other moves, NBA insider Marc Stein reported Sunday night, citing league sources.

— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 3, 2025

LaVine reportedly was dealt to the Sacramento Kings in a three-team trade that sent star point guard De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night.

Adding both LaVine and Vučević would have provided a big boost to a Warriors starting lineup that features only one player averaging 20 points per game or more in superstar guard Steph Curry (22.1).

In 42 games this season, LaVine is averaging 24 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game on 51.1-percent shooting from the field and 44.6 percent from 3-point range. Vučević is averaging 19.9 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game on 54.7-percent shooting from the field and 39.4 percent from 3-point range in 48 games.

While Vučević still remains available, it appears there will be one less star available on the trade market leading up to Thursday's NBA trade deadline.

