Athletics announce 17-game promotional schedule for 2025 season

The Athletics released their promotional schedule for the 2025 MLB season in West Sacramento.

Beginning with Opening Day offerings of a trucker hat and Rickey Henderson Rally Towel on March 31 and ending with postgame fireworks on Sep. 27 in the penultimate home game of the year, the Athletics have 17 events scheduled for their first of three seasons at the renovated Sutter Health Park.

A’s announce their promotional schedule for 2025, which includes bobblehead giveaways of Brent Rooker, Mason Miller and Lawrence Butler. pic.twitter.com/AklDjCIFwi — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) January 24, 2025

The marquee promotions are three bobblehead nights -- for Athletics stars hitter/outfielder Brent Rooker (June 8), 2024 AL All-Star closer Mason Miller (June 22) and outfielder Lawrence Butler (July 10) -- three postgame fireworks nights, with one falling on July 4 when the San Francisco Giants are in town; and a Rickey Henderson t-shirt (April 2).

The Athletics also will give fans a throwback t-shirt on Sept. 14, though the design wasn't unveiled Friday.

While the Athletics won't use Sacramento in their team name, they’ll recognize California’s capital city on its promotional schedule -- and uniform. The Athletics will wear a freshly designed Sacramento script-Tower Bridge logo patch on their jerseys, and the artwork will be available to fans in the form of a trucker hat on Opening Day.

The Athletics will be a hot commodity in their new digs, as the team announced on Jan. 11 that they sold out season ticket opportunities.

These promotions should help entice fans to make the journey to West Sacramento this season.