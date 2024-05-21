Toro hits solo homer in 8th and A's end 8-game skid with 5-4 win over Rockies

Finally a regular player in the big leagues, Abraham Toro hit a go-ahead homer in the eighth after Seth Brown hit a tying two-run drive the previous inning, and the Oakland Athletics snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 5-4 win over the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night.

“When the manager trusts you and puts you there every day it just gives you confidence as a player and you play more relaxed,” Toro said. “I was thankful I was able to play good the last couple days so I just want to take this opportunity and keep going for the rest of the year.”

Colorado's Ezequiel Tovar hit a pair of solo home runs for his first career multi-homer game and Ryan McMahon added a two-run drive before the A's rallied against Justin Lawrence and Tyler Kinley (2-1).

Lucas Erceg (2-2) pitched the eighth before flame-throwing closer Mason Miller struck out the side in order in the ninth for his ninth save in as many chances.

J.D. Davis also homered as Oakland avoided matching the longest losing streak in the majors this year. Miami lost nine in a row from March 28-April 6. The A’s, who drew an announced crowd of 4,005, had been swept in consecutive series.

Oakland held a team meeting in Kansas City after Sunday's 8-4 loss. Everybody hopes Tuesday was a start to getting back in a groove.

“It's momentum,” manager Mark Kotsay said. “Saturday, Sunday in K.C., we had 11 hits each day and we didn't come up on the winning side. Tonight, even though we were down you felt the energy still in the dugout that we still had some outs left, we still had some at-bats, and that was a good sign.”

Kris Bryant returned from the injured list to go 0 for 4 with a strikeout for the Rockies as they continued an almost weeklong stay in the Bay Area after playing a three-game series at San Francisco over the weekend. It was the Rockies’ first visit to the Coliseum since July 28-29, 2020, during the pandemic-shortened 60-game season.

Colorado starter Cal Quantrill struck out eight — his second-most in a game this season — and walked one over six innings, allowing two runs on three hits but didn’t end up with a decision.

McMahon connected in the first after A's starter Aaron Brooks hit Charlie Blackmon with a pitch to start the game.

Brooks allowed three runs on six hits over six innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rockies: Bryant had been sidelined since April 14 with a strained lower back. The Rockies had hoped OF Nolan Jones also would return but he jammed his right knee sliding into second base trying to stretch a single into a double playing a rehab game with Triple-A Albuquerque. He returned to Denver to be examined by team orthopedist Dr. Thomas Noonan. The injury wasn't considered serious but he will need some rest. ... Colorado optioned OF Sean Bouchard to Triple-A and outrighted INF Julio Carreras to Albuquerque and he had been designated for assignment on Sunday.

Athletics: RHP Luis Medina (sprained right knee) will make another rehab start on Wednesday with Triple-A Las Vegas, while RHP Joe Boyle (low back strain) is set to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A in the coming days. ... INF/OF Miguel Andujar still needs more at-bats in rehab games as he works back from meniscus surgery in his right knee.

UP NEXT

LHP Austin Gomber (1-2, 3.02 ERA) pitches the middle game for Colorado on Wednesday night againat RHP Mitch Spence (3-2, 3.90).

