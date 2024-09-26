A's legends throw out first pitch, sing national anthem at final Oakland game

Ahead of the Oakland Athletics' final game at the Coliseum Thursday afternoon, three franchise legends took part in the pregame festivities.
Oakland native and former A's pitcher Dave "Smoke" Stewart and Oakland Technical High School alumnus and base-stealing savant Rickey Henderson tossed out the final first pitch at the Coliseum.
Former lefty ace Barry Zito followed them up by belting out the national anthem.
