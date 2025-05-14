Wilson makes explosive hometown return in Athletics' rout of Dodgers

Sometimes, the stories write themselves.

That certainly was the case on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium, as Jacob Wilson’s multi-home run game propelled the Athletics to a commanding 11-1 series-opening win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Not only did the 23-year-old shortstop prove yet again why he’s the franchise’s top prospect, but he did so in his hometown. Wilson grew up in Thousand Oaks, a suburb around 30 miles northwest of the iconic ballpark.

It was a full-circle moment for Wilson.

“It’s awesome being able to come home and play in a stadium that I’ve seen so many games here as a fan,” Wilson told NBC Sports California's Jenny Cavnar and Dallas Braden on “A's Cast.”

“I had a bunch of family in the stands today. It was a pretty special game for me, knowing that I get to come back home and see all these people again in front of friends and family.”

Wilson opened the game with a leadoff single before adding two-run homers in the top of the third and the top of the fifth.

In front of so many familiar faces, Wilson registered the first multi-homer game and first four-RBI game of his young MLB career.

Wilson finished the day 4-for-5 as the Green and Gold unloaded 18 hits against the defending champions in a game that also saw rookie Nick Kurtz hit his first career home run.

“It’s so awesome to see him come up and do his thing, especially so soon after the draft,” Wilson said about Kurtz. “It’s awesome to share the field with him. He’s doing a great job.”

Wilson has slashed .363/.389/.513 with five home runs and 26 RBI through his first 40 games this season.

And while the offense piled in the runs, pitcher Jeffrey Springs held star Shohei Ohtani and Co. to one run over seven strong innings.

It was the perfect return back home for Wilson.