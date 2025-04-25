Jacob Wilson

Wilson praises Athletics' young core after walk-off vs. Rangers

By Joel Soria

NBC Universal, Inc.

The future looks promising for the Athletics – and Thursday night was a great reminder of that. 

Looking for a series win, the Green and Gold beat the Texas Rangers 4-3 on shortstop Jacob Wilson’s walk-off single at Sutter Health Park, showcasing the abilities of the club’s young core.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Wilson, who, ironically, registered his first major league walk-off against the Rangers during the 2024 MLB season, knows the Athletics, powered by homegrown bats like Lawrence Butler, Nick Kurtz and Tyler Soderstrom, have a bright outlook.

“We have a lot of great, young guys here,” Wilson told NBC Sports California’s Chris Townsend and Steve Sax on A’s Cast. “[The] couple first-round picks that we’ve had …

“I see [Nick] Kurtz come up here as quick as he did, and, obviously, [Tyler Soderstrom] doing what he’s doing this year. It’s pretty awesome to watch them do their thing.

“I’m excited that we’ll be able to play together for some time now.”

Oakland Athletics

Athletics Apr 3

Some diehard baseball fans in Sacramento welcome A's and hope they stay awhile

Athletics Mar 31

Athletics make unfortunate franchise history in blowout loss to Cubs

The Rangers hit three home runs in the third to take a 3-2 lead, but the Athletics, a day after Kurtz hit an RBI single in his first MLB at-bat, managed to tie the game in the bottom of the ninth after infielder Luis Urias’ single was mishandled by Leody Taveras in center. 

Wilson’s clutchness took center stage, registering the Green and Gold’s first walk-off in West Sacramento.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The 23-year-old was selected by the Athletics with the No. 6 pick in the 2023 MLB Draft and has demonstrated his two-way abilities early on this season. 

In 23 games with the Green and Gold this season, Wilson is batting .330/.314/.629 with 11 RBI in 97 plate appearances.

On a cold, cloudy evening in West Sacramento, Wilson was the face of a prolific win – and the ambassador of an up-and-coming Athletics roster packed with noteworthy homegrown talent.

This article tagged under:

Jacob WilsonNick KurtzTyler Soderstrom
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us