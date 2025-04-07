Athletics option Estes to Triple-A after rough start to 2025

Joey Estes

The Athletics announced on Monday afternoon they optioned Joey Estes to Triple-A Las Vegas after the right-handed starter’s rough start to the 2025 MLB season. Fellow righty Jason Alexander was selected from Triple-A in response, and lefty Brady Basso (strained left shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day IL to make room on the 40-man roster.

Estes had a forgettable first two starts after fourth-year manager Mark Kotsay named him the Green and Gold’s fifth starter on March 19.

In the Athletics’ historic Sutter Health Park home opener against the Chicago Cubs, Estes allowed four runs in the first inning and exited after allowing six runs and nine hits through four frames. Estes followed with an equally concerning start on Sunday, allowing the Colorado Rockies six runs on six hits through three innings while falling to 0-2 on the year.

Estes carried a 5.01 ERA over 24 starts and 127.2 innings in 2024 and showed flashes of comfortability and potential. However, his current 15.43 ERA proved too concerning and warranted quick action.

Alexander was a non-roster invitee at Athletics spring training and was reassigned to minor league camp on March 10 after holding a 5.59 ERA. His MLB experience came with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2022, where he posted a 5.40 ERA over 71.2 innings across 18 outings.

In his lone Triple-A Las Vegas start in 2025, Alexander tossed a three-hit three innings on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants’ Triple-A Sacramento River Cats. Kotsay and Co. likely hope Alexander can produce similar numbers while Estes finds his groove in Sin City.

Estes has plenty of time to work through his growing pains as 150 Athletics games remain.

