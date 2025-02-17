Mark Kotsay

Athletics manager Kotsay signs three-year contract extension

By Taylor Wirth

The Athletics now have their leader under contract for the next few years.

Manager Mark Kotsay signed a three-year contract extension with the team, the Athletics announced Monday morning after MLB.com's Martin Gallegos first reported the news.

Kotsay's contract will take him through the 2028 MLB season, which according to the team's proposed Las Vegas ballpark plan, would be the final season in West Sacramento.

The 49-year-old manager, who played 17 MLB seasons -- four with the Athletics from 2004-07 -- is heading into his fourth season as manager.

The Athletics have struggled mightily in Kotsay's first three seasons, but with a talented, young, homegrown core beginning to form last season at the major-league level, it's clear the team on the field is headed in the right direction.

