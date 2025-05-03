Miami Marlins

Miami Marlins' Matt Mervis painfully takes ball to groin on throw vs. Athletics

By Ali Thanawalla

NBC Universal, Inc.

As NBC Sports California announcer Dallas Braden eloquently pointed out, Miami Marlins first baseman Matt Mervis failed his cup check Friday night at loanDepot park.

In the top of the fifth inning, Athletics second baseman Luis Urias hit a grounder to Marlins shortstop Xavier Edwards, who threw a scud to first base.

Mervis tried to short-hop the throw, but it caught him below the belt, sending him into immediate pain.

Urias reached on the error and Athletics right fielder Seth Brown raced around from second base to give the Green and Gold a 6-0 lead.

Mervis buried his face in his glove as he tried to hide the pain he was experiencing.

Miami's trainer came out to check on Mervis, but as Braden noted, there's not much that can be done for a player in this situation.

After about a minute, Mervis said he was good to go and the trainer returned to the Marlins' dugout.

The good news for Mervis is that he was able to stay in the game. But he's probably going to be sore for a few days.

