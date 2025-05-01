MLB Rumors

Athletics top pitching prospect Hoglund set for MLB debut vs. Marlins

By Tristi Rodriguez

Gunnar Hoglund can nearly smell his MLB debut.

The Athletics called up their No. 14 prospect, who officially will make his big league debut Friday against the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot Park. ESPN's Jeff Passan first reported the news Thursday, citing sources.

The team optioned right-handed pitcher Carlos Duran as the corresponding move.

Hoglund was drafted in the first round twice and now will provide pitching support to the Athletics, who are 16-15 and in the mix of a tight AL West about one month into the 2025 MLB season.

The 25-year-old was the No. 19 overall pick by the Toronto Blue Jays in 2021. He landed with the Athletics in the trade that sent Matt Chapman to Toronto.

Through six starts with Triple-A Las Vegas, Hoglund has posted a 2.43 ERA with 30 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings. He leads the Pacific Coast League in WHIP (1.04), is tied for the lead in games started, ranks second in ERA, fourth in opponents batting average (.226) and tied for fifth in strikeouts (30) and innings pitched (29.2).

He is 12-15 with a 3.89 ERA in 49 games, including 48 starts, in four seasons in the minors.

He has overcome injuries, including a lengthy rehab from Tommy John surgery, but has flashed his sky-high potential when healthy.

