Athletics sign young Japanese two-way star to minor-league deal

The Athletics continue to keep their future in mind while making moves this MLB offseason.

The team announced Wednesday morning that it agreed to terms with Japanese two-way player Shotaro Morii on a minor-league contract.

Baseball America has Morii, 18, ranked No. 25 among international prospects. The free-agent shortstop/right-handed pitcher hit 45 home runs in three seasons as a left-handed hitter, while also pitching at TOHO Junior and Senior High School in Tokyo.

In a report from Yahoo Japan in October, more than seven MLB teams were involved in the "bidding war" for Morii, including the St. Louis Cardinals. But the situation leaned in the Athletics' favor, per the report.

Morii bypassed the 2024 Nippon Professional Baseball Draft in hopes of landing an MLB deal. He now is expected to receive a $1.5 million signing bonus from the Athletics -- the highest for a Japanese amateur with no NPB experience, per multiple reports.

At 6-foot-1, Morii showcases his prowess both on the mound and at the plate. His fastball can break 93 miles per hour, his curveball hangs around 74, his slider around 77 and his forkball marked at 78.

The Instagram post below can give fans an idea of the versatility Morii brings to the diamond.

The Athletics seemingly wasted no time getting the deal finalized, as the league's international signings period began Wednesday. A player is eligible to sign with a major-league organization between Jan. 15 and Dec 15.

As the signing unfolds, the Athletics stand at the cusp of a transformative phase in bolstering their roster with top-tier international talent, in addition to franchise-altering moves such as signing starting pitcher Luis Severino to the largest contract in team history, followed by a major contract extension for DH Brent Rooker.

