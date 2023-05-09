MLB Rumors: Athletics Change Course With New Las Vegas Stadium Site

Report: A's change course with new Las Vegas stadium site originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Athletics reportedly have pivoted to a new site for their potential Las Vegas ballpark.

Oakland and Bally's Corp have an agreement in place for the MLB team to construct a $1.5 billion stadium on a portion of the Tropicana Las Vegas site, The Nevada Independent reported Tuesday, which will require about $105 million less in public funding to build.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The Nevada Independent also reported, citing sources with knowledge of the negotiations, that Bally's will demolish the Tropicana and permit the A's to build a 35,000-seat ballpark with a retractable roof on nine acres of the Tropicana Avenue site on the southern end of the Las Vegas Strip, while a new 1,500-room hotel-casino would be placed across from the stadium once it's completed.

The news comes almost three weeks after the A's signed a binding purchase agreement with Red Rock Resorts to construct a new stadium on a 49-acre site. They initially sought $500 million in public funding for the project. But amid uncertainty regarding the deal, for which the involved parties had yet to submit a tax package to state lawmakers, The Nevada Independent reported Monday that the A's were revisiting other possible sites.

The deal would undo Oakland's previous binding agreement with Red Rock Resorts, and, because real estate investment trust Gaming and Leisure Properties owns the land that is leased to Bally’s, the A’s would no longer have to pay land acquisition costs, per The Nevada Independent.

Still, a package would have to be submitted to the Nevada State Legislature before the end of its current session on June 5 in order to secure the needed $395 million in public funding.

The Nevada Independent reported, citing a source, that the original stadium construction timeline is still in place under the new Bally's agreement, beginning in 2024 with a planned opening date in 2027, which could be pushed to 2028 should the construction timeline change.