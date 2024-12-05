Report: Athletics agree to franchise record-setting deal with Severino

The Athletics aren't just making moves with their team relocation, they're taking action with their roster ahead of the 2025 MLB season.

The team agreed to a three-year, $67 million contract with right-handed pitcher Luis Severino, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported, citing sources.

BREAKING: Right-hander Luis Severino and the A’s are in agreement on a three-year, $67 million contract, sources tell ESPN. It is the largest guarantee in the history of the A’s franchise. And even with the qualifying offer attached, Severino got well over market expectations. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 5, 2024

The deal is the largest free-agent contract in Athletics franchise history, and it included a $10 million signing bonus and opt-out clause following the second season, per Passan.

Severino, 30, spent the 2024 season with the New York Mets following a nine-year career with the New York Yankees. He held an 11-7 regular-season record last season and started three playoff games for the Mets. In 182 innings over 31 starts -- his most since 2018 -- he posted a 3.91 ERA and 1.24 WHIP.

He was a key part of the Mets' rotation all 2024, and valuable throughout the postseason, pitching 16.2 innings and giving up six earned runs.

New York extended Severino a one-year, $21.05 million qualifying offer. He rejected it, and the Athletics, who went into the offseason seeking pitching, per Passan, came calling.

In signing Severino, the Athletics forfeit their third-highest pick in the 2025 draft, Passan added, but intend to bump their payroll into the $100 million range. Since the Mets exceeded the competitive-balance-tax threshold last season, they will receive a compensation pick after the fourth round worth just over $500,000 in draft bonus-pool money, per Passan.

There is a lot of change ahead for the Athletics, and adding Severino into the mix is proof of just that.