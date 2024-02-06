MLB

Nevada teachers union sues to block public funds for A's new ballpark

By Kris Sanchez

NBC Universal, Inc.

The A's new ballpark in Las Vegas is hitting a snag as Nevada teachers file a lawsuit to stop the flow of money to the project.

Nevada lawmakers last year agreed to a $380 million public funding package for the new ballpark on the Las Vegas Strip. But the Nevada State Education Association says it's money that should be going toward education.

The A's are not named in the lawsuit, which alleges that the bill to help fund the stadium wasn’t passed on constitutional grounds and that the state is taking on debt that should land with Clark County, where Las Vegas is located.

At the same time, the teachers are trying to put the stadium funding bill to a public vote rather than allow lawmakers to negotiate the deal. That effort is still underway, and it’s unclear if it will pan out.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The suit could impact the A's timeline of having a new ballpark to move into in four years.

This article tagged under:

MLB
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us