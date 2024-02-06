Nevada teachers union sues to block public funds for A's new ballpark

The A's new ballpark in Las Vegas is hitting a snag as Nevada teachers file a lawsuit to stop the flow of money to the project.

Nevada lawmakers last year agreed to a $380 million public funding package for the new ballpark on the Las Vegas Strip. But the Nevada State Education Association says it's money that should be going toward education.

The A's are not named in the lawsuit, which alleges that the bill to help fund the stadium wasn’t passed on constitutional grounds and that the state is taking on debt that should land with Clark County, where Las Vegas is located.

At the same time, the teachers are trying to put the stadium funding bill to a public vote rather than allow lawmakers to negotiate the deal. That effort is still underway, and it’s unclear if it will pan out.

The suit could impact the A's timeline of having a new ballpark to move into in four years.