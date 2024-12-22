Oakland A's fans, local community mourns Rickey Henderson's death

Oakland Athletics fans are still reeling from the fact the Major League Baseball team will no longer play a game locally. Now, fans from across the Bay Area are gathering at the Coliseum to mourn the death of baseball legend Rickey Henderson.

Henderson died at 65 years of age on Friday, according to the team and his family. He holds the record for most career stolen bases and is regarded as one the best leadoff hitters in Major League Baseball history. His death comes days before his birthday on Christmas Day.

Fans started a memorial at the A's former home, better known as Rickey Henderson Field, posting a sign reading "24-Ever" and laying flowers.

"I think everyone loved Rickey because he was Rickey," said Ramone Smith, co-owner of Rickey’s Sports Lounge. "He had a little swag to him before swag was out – in the 80’s. He’s gonna be missed.”

Lenny Vanboven of Berkeley said he remembered watching Henderson play growing up. But what stood out was how the "Man of Steal" stole bases.

“Rickey was very iconic in the Bay Area. I was only like in 5th or 3rd grade, but Rickey was just stealing bases and making new record highs," Vanboven said.

Henderson, who grew up in Oakland, was a first baseman for the A's in the 1980s and 1990s. Henderson had turned down multiple football scholarships to sign with the Athletics in 1976.

In his first major league season in 1980, Henderson broke Hall of Famer Ty Cobb's 65-year-old American League stolen base record of 96 with 100 swipes. During the 1982 season, he stole 130 bases, breaking Lou Brock's major league single-season record of 118.

"Rickey Henderson is one of the greatest baseball players of all time," the A's said in a statement via their social media pages. "His on-field accomplishments speak for themselves, and his records will forever stand atop baseball history. He was undoubtedly the most legendary player in Oakland history and made an indelible mark on generations of A’s fans over his 14 seasons wearing the Green and Gold."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Statement from the A’s:



Rickey Henderson is one of the greatest baseball players of all time. His on-field accomplishments speak for themselves, and his records will forever stand atop baseball history. He was undoubtedly the most legendary player in Oakland history and made an… — Athletics (@Athletics) December 21, 2024

The A's have since changed the profile photo on their social media accounts to honor Henderson's jersey number, 24. The team also posted a memorial on social media.

The greatest of all time. pic.twitter.com/QboSskM3LD — Athletics (@Athletics) December 21, 2024

Throughout his 25-year career, he played for nine teams: the Oakland A's, New York Yankees, San Diego Padres, New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Anaheim Angels, Seattle Mariners, and the Toronto Blue Jays. He led the American League in stolen bases 12 times and became the all-time record holder with 1,406 steals, which is how he earned the nickname the "man of steal."

Henderson set all-time records for runs scored, with 2,295, and unintentional walks, totaling 2,129. The 10-time All-Star won the American League MVP Award in 1990, leading the MLB in runs scored, stolen bases, and on-base percentage.

Additionally, Henderson won two World Series championships during his career—one in 1989 with Oakland and another in 1993 with Toronto. He spent most of his career playing left field and earned the Gold Glove Award in 1981. Throughout his time in the league, he finished with a .279 batting average, accumulating 3,055 hits and 297 home runs.

Oakland's Interim Mayor, Nikki Fortunato Bas, took to social media to provide her condolences.

"Rickey Henderson was 1 of 1," she wrote on X. "An Oakland legend and icon. A multi-sport star at Oakland Tech, a champion with the Oakland A’s and beloved by this community. I am heartbroken for his family and fans. We have reached out to the A’s to offer any assistance the City can provide."

Rickey Henderson was 1 of 1. An Oakland legend and icon. A multi-sport star at Oakland Tech, a champion with the Oakland A’s and beloved by this community. I am heartbroken for his family and fans. We have reached out to the A’s to offer any assistance the City can provide. — Nikki Fortunato Bas (@Nikkiforallofus) December 21, 2024

Henderson was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2009.