Oakland A's play last game ever at Coliseum: What happens next for the team?

It's the end of an era. The Oakland A's played their final game ever at the Coliseum on Thursday, Sept. 26. So what happens next for this storied team?

Where will the A's play next season?

The A's will have a new, temporary home in West Sacramento after the 2024 season.

Unable to reach a deal for a lease extension at the Coliseum, the A's will play three seasons at Sutter Health Park, home of the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats, starting in 2025, with an option for a fourth season, the team announced in April. The A's will play games at Sutter Health Park while they wait for a new stadium in Las Vegas to be completed.

What happens to the Oakland Coliseum after the A's leave?

City officials and developer African American Sports and Entertainment Group, known as AASEG, in early September announced both sides completed a $105 million deal to sell the Coliseum.

The sale of the stadium and surrounding 155-acre complex required separate agreements with the city of Oakland and the A's for each entity to sell its half stake.

Sacramento-based AASEG and its partners agreed to purchase the city's share of the site using financing from Chicago-based Loop Capital for $105 million in late July and the A's share for $125 million in early August.

When will the A's play in Las Vegas?

The A's hope to open their Las Vegas ballpark in time for the 2028 season.

Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, in August said he was optimistic three key documents needed to begin construction on a new stadium for the Athletics would be approved Dec. 5.

Details of A's new Las Vegas ballpark

The Oakland Athletics, in conjunction with Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) and HNTB, released renderings in March of a proposed ballpark at the Tropicana site in Las Vegas.

The latest design features a 33,000-seat ballpark on nine acres at the Tropicana site.

The Oakland A's on Tuesday unveiled new renderings for a proposed ballpark in Las Vegas. Ian Cull reports.

How will the A's pay for the Las Vegas ballpark?

The A's have said they expected to spend $350 million in public money rather than the $380 million allocated by the Nevada Legislature.

The club has said it plans to finance $300 million of the stadium cost and the other $850 million would come from private equity. Officials said it's possible the A's could present their financing plan in October.

The Oakland Coliseum was flooded with fans wearing green and gold as the Athletics bid an emotional farewell as they played their last local game on Thursday. Raj Mathai reports.

The Associated Press and Bay City News contributed to this report.