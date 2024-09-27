Oakland Athletics bid farewell to fans, win final coliseum game against Rangers

The Oakland Coliseum was flooded with fans wearing green and gold as the Athletics bid an emotional farewell after playing their last local game on Thursday.

The A's, who've been at the Coliseum since 1968, beat the Texas Rangers 3-2. Longtime fans, supporters and children stepped away from obligations to see their beloved team play one last time.

The Oakland Coliseum was flooded with fans wearing green and gold as the Athletics bid an emotional farewell as they played their last local game on Thursday.

As the game concluded, players and fans chanted, for the final time, "Let's Go, Oakland."

The City of Oakland's last central team is following in the footsteps of the NFL Raiders and Golden State Warriors and opting to move out of town.

Many fans expressed mixed emotions as the A's gear up to compete in Sacramento. Some said they were done watching MLB entirely as the team management's decision to leave has no remedy.

The Athletics are expected to play in Sacramento for three years before moving to their final home in Las Vegas.

As the Oakland A's gear up to move to Sacramento, the team's history will stay strong with the community. NBC Bay Area's Raj Mathai spoke with former A's player and Sports Analyst Shooty Babitt to understand the storied history.

