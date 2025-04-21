Report: Athletics promoting top prospect Kurtz to big leagues

The time finally has come.

After his scorching-hot start to the 2025 MiLB season, the Athletics are promoting first baseman and No. 1 prospect Nick Kurtz to the big leagues, MLB.com's Martin Gallegos reported Monday, citing a source.

The A’s are calling up No. 1 prospect (MLB No. 35 prospect) Nick Kurtz, per source.



Kurtz has dominated Triple-A, hitting .321/.385/.655 and leading the Minors with seven homers. Drafted 4th overall in 2024, he will reach the big leagues after just 32 career Minor League games. — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) April 21, 2025

Kurtz, 22, was selected by the Athletics with the No. 4 pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, and less than one year later, has ascended through the organization's minor-league system and onto the big-league roster.

In 20 games with Triple-A Las Vegas this season, Kurtz is batting .321/.385/.655 with seven home runs and 24 RBI in 97 plate appearances.

The 6-foot-5, 240-pound first baseman/designated hitter joins an up-and-coming Athletics roster that features homegrown bats such as outfielder Lawrence Butler, first baseman Tyler Soderstrom, catcher Shea Langeliers, shortstop Jacob Wilson, infielder Max Muncy as well as arms like closer Mason Miller and starting pitchers JP Sears and J.T. Ginn.

It remains to be seen exactly what Kurtz' role will be upon arrival, but he should provide manager Mark Kotsay a powerful left-handed-hitting option.