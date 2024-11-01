Athletics Las Vegas Relocation

How A's will combat Sacramento heat with night-heavy 2025 schedule

By Jordan Elliott

The Athletics have released their 2025 MLB schedule, with a heavy emphasis on avoiding the Sacramento heat.

With the Athletics planning on calling Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento their temporary home, much of the concern around the move stems from playing conditions in an area where temperatures regularly soar into triple digits during the summer.

The Athletics revealed that 60 of their 81 scheduled home games will be played at night, tying a franchise record for a single season.

Of the 21 day games the Athletics will play at home during the 2025 season, more than half will be played during the months of April and May, likely in an attempt to avoid the scorching Sacramento sun.

Among the marquee matchups on the Athletics' slate are a Mother's Day clash with the New York Yankees and an independence day game against the San Fransico Giants.

A decision already has been made by the Athletics, MLB and Sutter Health Park to replace the stadium's turf field with natural grass in an effort to improve the playing surface for players.

The upcoming 2025 MLB season will mark the first time since 1968 that the Athletics will call somewhere other than the Oakland Coliseum home.

While the franchise's proposed Las Vegas relocation still has plenty of hurdles to overcome, the Athletics' plan to make Sacramento their temporary home is full-steam ahead.

