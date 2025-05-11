Langeliers embodies Athletics' grit in statement win over Yankees 

There has been no quit in the Athletics early on in the 2025 MLB season, regardless of who the opponent is or how frantic the game’s storyline could be.

And there’s plenty of proof of that, including the A’s thrilling 11-7 victory over the New York Yankees on Saturday at Sutter Health Park.

Through five innings, the Green and Gold held a three-run lead before pitcher Justin Sterner allowed a five-run sixth by the Yankees.

The Athletics, having suffered a series-opening loss to the Yankees on Friday, had to dig deep and look for a comeback.

“Last night after the game, I sensed there was more emotion and anger in the group that I’ve seen all year,” Athletics manager Mark Kotsay told reporters after the win. “Obviously, it kind of filtered over to today.

“They showed what they’re made of and the grit that they have. The belief that they have in themselves. That’s just a great team win today.”

Thankfully for the Athletics, Kotsay and Co. had Friday’s loss to New York to leverage as fuel for a remarkable slugfest powered, in large part, by catcher Shea Langeliers.

Langeliers hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the seventh before following up in the eighth with a two-run double. The 27-year-old matched a career-high five RBIs on a four-hit afternoon.

With the win, the A’s (21-19) remain in second place in the American League West, and can rest assured that there’s plenty of grit in West Sacramento this season.