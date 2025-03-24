Report: Gelof to begin season on IL, Muncy makes Athletics' roster

The Athletics' 2025 MLB season was dealt a tough blow before Opening Day.

Breakout star second baseman Zack Gelof will begin the season on the injured list after suffering a hook of the hamate fracture in his right hand, MLB Media's Martín Gallegos reported Sunday.

A’s second baseman Zack Gelof has a hook of the hamate fracture of his right hand. He will undergo surgery tomorrow in LA and will begin the season on the injured list. — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) March 23, 2025

While the loss of Gelof surely will be tough to overcome, it does open up an opportunity for one of the Athletics' top prospects to make thier mark in the big leagues.

Infielder Max Muncy, the Athletic's No. 7 prospect, will make the Opening Day roster, Gallegos reported Sunday.

Muncy, not to be confused with the Los Angeles Dogders slugger of the same name, was drafted No. 25 overall by the Athletics in the 2021 MLB Draft.

Muncy his hitting .289 with one home run and seven RBIs in 38 spring training at-bats for the Athletics.

The 22-year-old slashed .277/.373/.491 in 50 games for the Las Vegas Aviators last season, and now will seek to contribute to the Athletics' innaugural season in West Sacramento while the ballclub's Las Vegas relocation progresses.

The Athletics begin the 2025 MLB season on Thursday night against the Seattle Mariners.