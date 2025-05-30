Why Posey believes Bailey is ‘instrumental' part of Giants' success

Buster Posey is backing his catcher, Patrick Bailey, amid a sluggish offensive start to the 2025 MLB season.

The San Francisco president of baseball operations was asked about Bailey’s otherworldly defense behind the plate despite his dismal batting numbers.

“Well, Patty’s an instrumental part of our success,” Posey said Thursday on KNBR’s “Murph & Markus” show. “As far as pitching and defense goes, it’s well-documented [his hitting struggles]. And it’s not an easy place to be when you’re having to run out there and be a leader on one side of the ball, and then to struggle as much as he has, it’s not an easy thing.

“You’ve got to give him a lot of credit for keeping a positive outlook because, for anybody, you want to come through with the bat. For him to go out and not lose focus defensively, has been really impressive.”

Bailey is a Gold-Glove caliber catcher, with a strong arm and great instincts, but his batting average on the year is a measly .174. With the Giants struggling to produce consistent offensive numbers, this lack of production has been difficult for Bailey to endure.

The San Francisco offense has been particularly anemic over the past few weeks, as the Giants haven’t scored more than four runs in a game since May 14. Given the highly competitive National League West and the offensive juggernaut that is the Los Angeles Dodgers standing in the way, the Giants' entire lineup will need to figure out how to put more balls in play.

Posey knows how hard it is to balance offense and defense while squatting behind home plate, so he’s supporting Bailey through this slump.

