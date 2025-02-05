Barry Bonds

San Francisco honors Bonds with day commemorating Giants legend

By Alex Pavlovic

SAN FRANCISCO — Weekdays always are special at City Hall, and Wednesday morning was no different. A half-dozen couples walked around the rotunda and took photos after getting married, but they weren’t the only ones celebrating.

On 2/5/25, new mayor Daniel Lurie proclaimed the day to be Barry Bonds Day. The all-time home run leader joined Lurie and broadcaster Jon Miller for a ceremony that took place one year and one day after a similar one for Willie Mays, who wore No. 24. 

“I’m so in awe, Bonds said. “This day is so special to me.”

In a short speech, Bonds went over his history growing up in the region and staring first at Candlestick Park and then Oracle Park. Miller later called the latter the “house that Barry Bonds built.” 

“The cool thing about Barry is that Barry is San Francisco,” Miller said. 

The proclamation noted that Bonds “truly represents the best of San Francisco’s passion and perseverance.” After receiving it, Bonds said that Feb. 5 has always been special because it is his daughter’s birthday and also the birthday of Hank Aaron, but now it holds extra meaning. He pointed to a photo of him with Willie McCovey and Mays, his godfather. 

“I’ve only wanted to have Willie be proud of me,” he said of Mays. 

