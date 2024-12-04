Snell details ‘easy' decision to join Dodgers after brief Giants stint

Blake Snell wasted no time deciding which team he wanted to join in MLB free agency this offseason.

The former Giants ace, who signed a two-year, $62 million contract with San Francisco late last offseason, opted out of the final year of his deal on Nov. 1 and agreed to a five-year, $182 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers shortly after on Nov. 26.

At Snell's introductory press conference Tuesday at Dodger Stadium, reporters asked how easy or difficult his decision to sign with Los Angeles was.

"It was really easy. Just because me and [girlfriend Haeley Mar] wanted to live here, it's something we've been talking about for a while," Snell said. "Then you look at the team, what they've built, what they're doing. It's just something you want to be a part of. Look at the first three hitters in the lineup, it's tough to go against. So to be on the other side and to know they're going to be hitting for me, [that's] pretty exciting."

Snell signed with the Dodgers approximately three-and-a-half months sooner than he signed with the Giants last offseason, and after a strong finish to his one and only campaign with San Francisco, he knew his market would materialize much more quickly than last winter.

"I don't know if [last offseason] motivated me, it's up to the teams. Like last year, I would have wanted to sign quicker, but teams weren't interested at that time," Snell explained. "It's really up to the teams, but for me, I was excited with what I did last year, signed that deal and then coming into this free agency I knew I put myself in a good position to sign earlier.

"With how aggressive Andrew [Friedman] was and Brandon [Gomes], it made it pretty exciting pretty quickly, and I'm just happy we were able to get something done and really looking forward to being here for five years."

Snell, much to the Giants' chagrin, will remain in the NL West and joins a loaded Dodgers roster fresh off a World Series championship.

"Being in LA, the pressure's always on," Snell shared. "I like that ... being able to pitch in a packed stadium. You get to make moments for people, and this is where you want to play. I don't think there's a better situation you can be in than being right here."

Snell could face off against his former team for the first time, in front of that rowdy Dodger Stadium crowd, in mid-June when the Giants travel south for their first series against Los Angeles from June 13-15.

