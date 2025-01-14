‘Go Dodgers': Snell claps back at Giants fan on Instagram

It didn't take long for Blake Snell to put his Giants tenure in the rearview as he embarks on a new journey with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Like, literally only a few minutes for the former San Francisco ace to post a photo of him in a Dodgers uniform to his Instagram and change his profile picture since the official announcement of the five-year free-agent contract with Los Angeles back in November.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner couldn't hide his excitement about joining the reigning World Series champions, whether it be on social media or at his introductory press conference at Dodger Stadium, while stating his decision to leave the Giants for the Dodgers was an "easy" decision.

To make matters worse for San Francisco, Snell now is clapping back at Giants fans on social media while mocking them with the worst two words you could possibly say to them: Go Dodgers.

On a recent photo Snell posted to his Instagram page, one Giants fan called Snell out for leaving the Bay, claiming the left-handed pitcher chased money over "greatness."

"Go Dodgers," Snell responded with a blue heart. "Be upset with your team. Don't hate when you don't know anything other than where I signed."

Blake Snell responding to a Giants fan with "go dodgers 💙" is just so funny to me. He's going to make those games against the Giants a lot more fun. pic.twitter.com/r0ZlgAiGiS — Randi (@randi9320) January 14, 2025

Yikes.

Snell signed a two-year, $62 million contract with San Francisco late last offseason before opting out of the final year of the deal. He signed with Los Angeles shortly after.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"It was really easy," Snell said of his decision. "Just because me and [my girlfriend Haeley Mar] wanted to live here, it's something we've been talking about for a while. Then you look at the team, what they've built, what they're doing. It's just something you want to be a part of.

"Look at the first three hitters in the lineup, it's tough to go against. So to be on the other side and to know they're going to be hitting for me, [that's] pretty exciting."

As if the already tense rivalry between the two NL West ballclubs needed any additional fuel to the fire, Snell's latest comments add yet another wrinkle to the torching hot flame.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast