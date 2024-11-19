MLB execs predict Snell re-signs with Giants in free agency

A group of MLB executives have tabbed the Giants to re-sign ace starting pitcher Blake Snell in free agency this offseason.

ESPN recently conducted an offseason survey where they asked front-office executives and MLB insiders where each top free agent will and this winter.

Here is how they voted on where Snell will land:

Blake Snell

Giants: Seven votes

Phillies: Four votes

Blue Jays: Two votes

Reds: One vote

Mets: One vote

Red Sox: One vote

"It clicked for him on the West Coast," one executive said on why he believes Snell will re-sign. "I don't see him leaving."

Snell signed a two-year $62 million deal with the Giants last March, with an opt-out clause for the second year of the contract, which was exercised after the season ended.

While he got off to a slow start, the two-time Cy Young Award winner eventually locked in and returned to his dominant form. Snell posted a 1.23 ERA over his final 14 starts with a 1.77 FIP and 114 strikeouts in 80 1/3 innings, which included a no-hitter against the Cincinnati Reds on Aug. 2.

Still, plenty of questions surround the 31-year-old and his durability over the long MLB season. Given the demands placed on a starting pitcher in the modern game, sustaining high-velocity throwing over time is difficult. Snell has indicated that he seeks a long-term contract, and San Francisco might not be willing to invest that much money given the franchise’s desire to cut payroll.

There also is the question of New York Yankees slugger Juan Soto’s free agency and the Giants' interest in potentially signing the megastar.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

New Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey, will have to answer these questions as the offseason continues. While adding Snell back to the rotation would be a boost, it would do little to fix San Francisco’s offensive woes.

Re-signing Snell and fixing the offense would go a long way toward San Francisco potentially returning to playoff contention.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast