Blake Snell

Ex-Giant Snell agrees to reported five-year, $182M Dodgers contract

By Angelina Martin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Blake Snell reportedly has joined his former team's biggest rival.

After opting out of his Giants contract and entering MLB free agency this offseason, Snell has agreed to a five-year, $182 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers pending a physical, ESPN's Jeff Passan and Jorge Castillo reported Tuesday, citing sources.

Snell seemingly confirmed the news with a post on his Instagram account.

This story will be updated ...

San Francisco Giants

