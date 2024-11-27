Ex-Giant Snell agrees to reported five-year, $182M Dodgers contract

Blake Snell reportedly has joined his former team's biggest rival.
After opting out of his Giants contract and entering MLB free agency this offseason, Snell has agreed to a five-year, $182 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers pending a physical, ESPN's Jeff Passan and Jorge Castillo reported Tuesday, citing sources.
Left-hander Blake Snell and the Los Angeles Dodgers are in agreement on a five-year, $182 million contract, pending physical, sources tell me and @jorgecastillo. The World Series champions get the two-time Cy Young winner in the first nine-figure deal of the winter.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 27, 2024
Snell seemingly confirmed the news with a post on his Instagram account.
This story will be updated ...
