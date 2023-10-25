San Francisco Giants introduce Bob Melvin as new manager

The San Francisco Giants on Wednesday made official the hiring of Bay Area native Bob Melvin as the club's next manager.

Melvin, a former Giants catcher, is the 39th manager in franchise history.

Melvin interviewed Monday with several of the team's top officials, including executive board member and Giants legend Buster Posey.

Melvin, 61, who has 20 years of managerial experience with four teams, spent the past two seasons with the San Diego Padres. He was under contract for one more year in San Diego, but the Padres gave him permission to talk to the Giants about their opening.

Melvin was born in Palo Alto, went to high school in Atherton and played college ball at Cal and Canada College in Redwood City. The former catcher also played three seasons with the Giants from 1986 to 1988 alongside franchise icons such as Mike Krukow, Will Clark and Vida Blue.

Before taking over the Padres in 2022, he was the skipper for the Oakland Athletics for 11 seasons.

Melvin has a career managerial record of 1,517-1,425 and ranks 25th all time in wins. He has been named Manager of the Year three times, once with the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NL (2007) and twice with the A's in the AL (2012 and 2018).

No team under Melvin's direction has made it to a World Series.