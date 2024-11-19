Shanahan explains why Purdy didn't attempt deep passes vs. Seahawks

In the 49ers' 20-17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Brock Purdy never threw the ball 20 yards or further for only the second time this season.

Purdy’s average depth of target only was 5.8 yards, which was his lowest in 2024. On Monday, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan explained why the offense was limited throughout the air.

“It would’ve surprised me just the way they play their coverages if we would’ve attempted more,” Shanahan said via conference call. “They’re a pretty bend-but-don’t-break defense. That’s usually how it goes versus that, and it’s tough to get the big plays on.”

Purdy’s longest pass was a 19-yard completion to wide receiver Jauan Jennings, who took the ball another three yards for a 22-yard gain. That was the longest play by the offense, which is not in character for a unit known for explosive plays.

“You don’t want to force them,” Shanahan said. “You hope to get them into some situations where you can get them. But most of the stuff that they were giving us was underneath.”

Purdy completed 21 of his 28 passing attempts for 159 yards, which was his lowest total of the season and the lowest amount allowed by the Seattle defense since Week 3, when they held the Miami Dolphins to 140 yards through the air.

Just two weeks ago, the Seattle defense surrendered nearly 300 yards through the air to Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams' offense in its Week 9 overtime loss. Purdy and the 49ers offense’s seven penalties had them going backwards instead of forward.

“They’re going to make you go on those longer drives,” Shanahan said. “We knew going into the game that was going to be the challenge and what we were ready for. And I think we were up for the challenge, but we couldn’t overcome all those penalties and setbacks that we got.”

On the 49ers' fourth drive of the game, the offense was on the field for a full seven minutes and only produced 26 net yards. Of the 14 plays run by Purdy and the offense, three were nullified by penalties, including false starts by Aaron Banks and Colton McKivitz and a holding penalty committed by Jennings.

“I thought [the penalties were] one of the biggest problems for the offense on the day,” Shanahan said. “I actually thought we played a better game offensively than we did on that Thursday night game. I don’t know how many 14-play drives that I’ve been a part of that don’t end with points or a missed field goal or turnover.”

The 49ers have a big task ahead against the 7-3 Green Bay Packers in Week 12, a team that will take advantage of any opportunities presented by a sloppy, heavily penalized opponent.

